Ghislaine Maxwell probe records to be unsealed after judge's ruling

New York, New York - A federal judge agreed Tuesday to unseal grand jury records from the probe of Ghislaine Maxwell, accomplice of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The grand jury records from the probe of Ghislaine Maxwell (r.) are set to be unsealed after a federal judge's ruling. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Such records are generally kept secret, but Judge Paul Engelmayer cited a bill that President Donald Trump signed last month requiring that the Justice Department release all records regarding Epstein by December 19.

On Friday, a judge in Florida ordered the release of grand jury transcripts from the investigation of Epstein in that state.

Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida in 2008 to a state charge of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

The wealthy financier was arrested again in New York in 2019 on charges of sex trafficking of minors. He died while in pre-trial detention, and his death was ruled to be a suicide.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for offenses including sex trafficking a minor.

Trump, once a close friend of Epstein, fought for months to prevent the release of the Epstein files held by the Justice Department.

However, on November 19, he caved to pressure from Congress, including from his Republican Party, and signed a law compelling the release of the materials.