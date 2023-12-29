Google agrees to settle $5-billion consumer privacy lawsuit

Oakland, California - Google has agreed to settle a consumer privacy lawsuit seeking at least $5 billion in damages over allegations it tracked the data of users who thought they were browsing privately.

In a court filing, the judge confirmed that lawyers for Google reached a preliminary agreement to settle the class action lawsuit – originally filed in 2020 – which claimed that "millions of individuals" had likely been affected.



Lawyers for the plaintiffs were seeking at least $5,000 for each user it said had been tracked by the firm as they visited Google Analytics or Ad Manager in "private browsing mode" while not logged into their Google account.

This would have amounted to at least $5 billion.

Google and lawyers for the consumers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.