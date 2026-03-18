Michael King put to death by lethal injection in Florida as executions on the rise

Raiford, Florida - A Florida man was executed by lethal injection on Tuesday for the rape and murder of the mother of two young children, the Department of Corrections said.

An undated mugshot provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Michael King, who was executed on March 17, 2026. © Florida Department of Corrections / AFP

Michael King (54) was sentenced to death in 2009 for the killing the previous year of 21-year-old Denise Lee, who was abducted from her home in North Port.

Lee's sons were two years old and six months old at the time of her kidnapping. They were unharmed.

The Florida Department of Corrections said King's execution was carried out at 6:13 PM at the state prison in Raiford.

Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty said in a statement, "Michael’s single, albeit devastating, act of violence must be considered in the context of a traumatic and life-altering traumatic brain injury he experienced at six years old."

The group described a sledding accident King survived as a child which left him with sustained damage to the part of the brain responsible for decision making and impulse control. He continued to experience chronic nosebleeds and hallucinations in the years after and developed severe phobias.

While in prison, FADP said King's Catholic faith helped him to find structure and provide comfort to others.

"Michael’s time on death row demonstrates something the death penalty fails to reckon with: the human capacity for change and redemption. That people are defined by more than their single aberrant act," FADP insisted.