Michael King put to death by lethal injection in Florida as executions on the rise
Raiford, Florida - A Florida man was executed by lethal injection on Tuesday for the rape and murder of the mother of two young children, the Department of Corrections said.
Michael King (54) was sentenced to death in 2009 for the killing the previous year of 21-year-old Denise Lee, who was abducted from her home in North Port.
Lee's sons were two years old and six months old at the time of her kidnapping. They were unharmed.
The Florida Department of Corrections said King's execution was carried out at 6:13 PM at the state prison in Raiford.
Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty said in a statement, "Michael’s single, albeit devastating, act of violence must be considered in the context of a traumatic and life-altering traumatic brain injury he experienced at six years old."
The group described a sledding accident King survived as a child which left him with sustained damage to the part of the brain responsible for decision making and impulse control. He continued to experience chronic nosebleeds and hallucinations in the years after and developed severe phobias.
While in prison, FADP said King's Catholic faith helped him to find structure and provide comfort to others.
"Michael’s time on death row demonstrates something the death penalty fails to reckon with: the human capacity for change and redemption. That people are defined by more than their single aberrant act," FADP insisted.
Executions on the rise in the US
Seven executions have been carried out in the US this year – four in Florida, two in Texas, and one in Oklahoma.
There were 47 executions in the US last year, the most since 2009, when 52 people were put to death.
Florida carried out the most executions in 2025 with 19, followed by Alabama, South Carolina, and Texas, where there were five each.
Thirty-nine of last year's executions were carried out by lethal injection.
Three were by firing squad and five by nitrogen hypoxia, which involves pumping nitrogen gas into a face mask, causing the prisoner to suffocate.
The use of nitrogen gas as a method of capital punishment has been denounced by United Nations experts as cruel and inhumane.
The death penalty has been abolished in 23 of the 50 states, while three others – California, Oregon, and Pennsylvania – have moratoriums in place.
President Donald Trump is a proponent of capital punishment and has called for an expansion of its use "for the vilest crimes."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS / AFP