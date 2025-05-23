Harvard sues the Trump Administration over move to block foreign students

Cambridge, Massachusetts - Harvard sued the Trump administration on Friday over its move to block the prestigious university from enrolling and hosting foreign students in a broadening dispute, a court filing showed.

People cross the Harvard Yard at Harvard University on April 17, 2025 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. © SOPHIE PARK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revoked Harvard University's ability to enroll foreign nationals, throwing the future of thousands of students into doubt.

President Donald Trump is furious at Harvard – which has produced 162 Nobel prize winners – for rejecting his demand that it submit to oversight on admissions and hiring over his claims that it is a hotbed of antisemitism and "woke" liberal ideology.

His administration has already threatened to put $9 billion of government funding to Harvard under review, gone on to freeze a first tranche of $2.2 billion of grants and $60 million of official contracts, and has targeted a Harvard Medical School researcher for deportation.

Harvard previously sued the US government over this separate raft of punitive measures in the form of funding cuts.

"It is the latest act by the government in clear retaliation for Harvard exercising its First Amendment rights to reject the government's demands to control Harvard's governance, curriculum, and the 'ideology' of its faculty and students," said the lawsuit filed in Massachusetts federal court.

The loss of foreign nationals – more than a quarter of its student body – could prove costly to Harvard, which charges tens of thousands of dollars a year in tuition.

Harvard President Alan Garber said in a statement Friday that "we condemn this unlawful and unwarranted action."

"It imperils the futures of thousands of students and scholars across Harvard and serves as a warning to countless others at colleges and universities throughout the country who have come to America to pursue their education and fulfill their dreams," he said.

"We have just filed a complaint, and a motion for a temporary restraining order will follow."