Jury to begin deliberations in landmark social media addiction trial

Los Angeles, California - Jury deliberations are set to begin Friday in a landmark social media addiction trial accusing Meta and YouTube of intentionally trying to hook young internet users.

Survivor parents, family members, and lawyers gather outside Los Angeles Superior Court on March 12, 2026, as a trial examines whether social media companies deliberately designed their platforms to be addictive to children. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

Closing arguments wrapped here Thursday with rival attorneys trying to convince jurors the evidence backed their side of the clash.

The verdict could turn on the question of whether family and other real world troubles, or YouTube and Meta apps such as Instagram, were to blame for mental woes of the woman who filed the suit.

An attorney for the woman, a 20-year-old California resident identified as Kaley G.M., used a cupcake metaphor, arguing that while only a small bit of baking soda might be in a recipe, it was essential for making the pastry.

"It comes down to highly technical legal standards," the plaintiff's attorney Laura Marquez-Garrett said of the job ahead for jurors.

"They could find all kinds of terrible stuff, but then determine that technically speaking, the percentage of contribution wasn't met."

An attorney for Meta, Paul Schmidt, noted that none of the therapists who testified had identified social media as the cause of Kaley's troubles.

Instead, he said, Kaley's records show emotional and physical abuse along with academic struggles and psychiatric conditions separate from her use of social media.

"Kaley has faced profound challenges, and we continue to recognize all she has endured," Schmidt said. "The jury's only task, however, is to decide if those struggles would have existed without Instagram."

YouTube, meanwhile, has likened itself to television during the trial, rebuffing the idea of equating it with online social media platforms.