Hermes chief says Jeffrey Epstein invited himself on workshop visit with Woody Allen

Paris, France - Axel Dumas, chief executive of the French luxury house Hermes, said Thursday that he met Jeffrey Epstein in 2013 when the convicted sex offender invited himself to a workshop visit with actor Woody Allen and other guests.

Jeffrey Epstein and Woody Allen appear together in several photos released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. © Collage: HANDOUT / HOUSE OVERSIGHT DEMOCRATS / AFP

"He was not on the guest list and joined a group of guests invited by Woody Allen and his wife, without prior warning," Dumas said as the company presented its full-year financial results.

A photo in the mass of Epstein investigation files released by the US Justice Department shows the three men at an Hermes workshop outside Paris.

"Someone took the opportunity to take an impromptu picture, which he evidently kept preciously," Dumas said. "And indeed, he had a bad reputation."

"Afterwards, he tried to meet with me three times, which I always declined," he added.

Allen has appeared in several caches of photos released amid an investigation concerning the late financier Epstein.

Other high-profile figures in the published pictures include President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, the ex-prince now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and more.