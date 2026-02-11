Person detained for questioning over kidnap of Savannah Guthrie's mother
Tucson, Arizona - Authorities have detained a person for questioning over the kidnapping of the mother of TV anchor Savannah Guthrie, media reported Tuesday, the same day the FBI released new photos of an apparent suspect in the case.
Citing unnamed law enforcement sources, major networks CNN, ABC, and Fox reported that law enforcement officials have detained someone for questioning in connection to the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, who is being held for ransom.
The person has not been charged, CNN reported.
The update comes amid breathless coverage of the kidnapping of the high-profile anchor's mother in a case that has gripped the country.
Earlier Tuesday the FBI released images showing a person in a full-face balaclava apparently tampering with a front-door camera outside Nancy Guthrie's home in Tucson, Arizona.
The six photographs and three videos posted by FBI Director Kash Patel on his X account show an individual on a deserted doorstep in the dark, in eerie black-and-white imagery.
The person is described as an "armed individual."
ABC reported however that there was no indication that the person who was detained was the same person as the one seen in the photographs.
Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC News Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, is believed to have been kidnapped from her home on the night of January 31 or in the early hours of February 1.
The images date to "the morning of her disappearance," Patel said on X.
"As of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance," Patel wrote.
White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt began a media briefing by saying she and President Donald Trump had just reviewed the newly released imagery.
Nancy Guthrie's family has received ransom letters with payment demands, the FBI has said.
Savannah Guthrie pleads for public help
Footage shows the individual approaching Guthrie's front door, head down, clad in long pants, a zip-up jacket, hat, and gloves, and carrying a backpack.
The person's hands loom over the camera for several seconds before he or she turns, looking for something on the ground, then stepping outside the entryway and pulling up some plants.
Subsequent footage appears to show the person pushing the plants against the camera.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos last week stated that the doorbell camera outside Nancy Guthrie's home was disconnected at 1:47 AM on Sunday, February 1.
At 2:12 AM, "software detects a person on a camera, but there's no video available," he said.
Savannah Guthrie on Monday released the latest video appeal for public help in tracking down her ailing mother, who suffers from heart problems and needs regular medication.
"As we enter into another week of this nightmare...thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have felt," an emotional Guthrie said on Instagram.
"Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock trying to bring her home, trying to find where she was taken, and we don't know where."
"We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help."
Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has garnered wall-to-wall coverage, with dozens of reporters and camera crews descending on the quiet Arizona suburb where she lives.
Authorities said they believed the missing woman was still alive, and said blood discovered on her doorstep belonged to her.
Cover photo: Collage: HANDOUT / PIMA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT / AFP & Savannah Guthrie via REUTERS