Trump's Justice Department won't charge anyone after Epstein files dump: "This review is over"

Washington DC - Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche revealed that the Justice Department had no plans to bring any charges after the release of millions of new documents related to notorious sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

"The review that we had done before concluded that there was no such information, and that's where we remain for what we've seen and what we've released from the Epstein files," Blanche said on CNN's State of the Union.

More than three million items made available online over the weekend included emails, photos, and videos, and shocking mentions of numerous powerful people such as President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

"This review is over," Blanche added in an interview on ABC's This Week, adding that only a small number of documents were still being reviewed by a judge.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend, is the only other person charged in connection with his crimes. She was convicted of trafficking underage girls for Epstein and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Survivors of Epstein have said their abusers "remain hidden and protected" despite the latest release of documents, which Democrats pointed out only covered some 50% of the material the DOJ said it had at its disposal.

Blanche, who previously served as Trump's personal lawyer, has dismissed suggestions that embarrassing material about the president was redacted, and Trump suggested that the latest document dump cleared his name.

"I didn't see it myself, but I was told by some very important people that not only does it absolve me, it's the opposite of what people were hoping – you know, the radical left," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One late Saturday.

Blanche has said he did not expect the Epstein files to end public curiosity and conspiracy theories.