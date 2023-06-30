Investors in Trump’s Truth Social hit with insider trading charges

New York, New York - Three investors in Donald Trump ’s media company were hit with insider trading charges on Thursday, accused of reaping $22 million in illegal profits based on confidential information they told friends about on a gambling vacation.

Three investors in Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social have been hit with insider trading charges. © Chris Delmas / AFP

Florida men Gerald Shvartsman (45), Michael Shvartsman (52), and Bruce Garelick (52) were accused in Manhattan federal court of securities fraud charges carrying up to 20 years in prison.

The feds say they spent millions on stocks in Digital World Acquisition Corporation in October 2021, aware it was about to enter a moneymaking merger with Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns Truth Social.



Garelick shared information he had access to as a board member of Digital World with the Shvartsman brothers in the alleged scheme, with all three selling their stock for a steep profit weeks after the deal was publicly announced, according to the feds.

The trio illegally advised friends on a trip to Las Vegas and Gerald Shvartsman’s employees at a furniture supply store to get in on the action, too, the feds charge.