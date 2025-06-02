Judge cancels Boeing trial over 737 crashes after controversial settlement

New York, New York - A federal judge on Monday cancelled the planned trial of US aviation giant Boeing over crashes of its 737 MAX aircraft that left nearly 350 people dead.

The trial had been scheduled to begin June 23, but the Justice Department and Boeing reached a preliminary agreement last month to settle the long-running criminal probe into the crashes.

US District Judge Reed O'Connor granted the request of both parties to vacate the trial date and cancelled the criminal trial, which had been scheduled to be held in Fort Worth, Texas.

But the judge still must give his final approval to the settlement, and he could reschedule a trial if he fails to give the deal his green light.

Under the agreement, which has drawn condemnation from some families of crash victims, Boeing will pay $1.1 billion, and the Justice Department will dismiss a criminal charge over the company's conduct in the certification of the MAX.

The agreement resolves the case without requiring Boeing to plead guilty to fraud in the certification of the MAX, which was involved in two crashes in 2018 and 2019 that claimed 346 lives.

The Justice Department described it as "a fair and just resolution that serves the public interest."

"The Agreement guarantees further accountability and substantial benefits from Boeing immediately, while avoiding the uncertainty and litigation risk presented by proceeding to trial," it said.

Family members of some MAX victims slammed the proposed settlement, however, as a giveaway to Boeing.