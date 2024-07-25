Boeing enters plea in controversial deal over fatal 737 Max crashes

New York, New York - Boeing will plead guilty to fraud as part of a deal with the Department of Justice over two fatal 737 MAX crashes , according to a court filing Wednesday.

The agreement comes after prosecutors concluded Boeing flouted an earlier settlement addressing the disasters, in which a total of 346 people were killed in Ethiopia and Indonesia more than five years ago.



The plea deal must be approved by a federal court judge and it includes an additional $243.6 million to be paid by Boeing on top of a previous fine of the same amount.

The high-profile agreement follows the DOJ finding in May that Boeing failed to improve its compliance and ethics program, in breach of a 2021 deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) in the wake of the MAX crashes.

Boeing violated the DPA "by failing to sufficiently design, implement, and enforce a compliance and ethics program to prevent and detect violations of US fraud laws throughout its operations," the prosecutor said in court documents.

Terms of the plea deal call for Boeing to serve three years of "organizational probation," conditions of which include having an independent monitor and investing at least $455 million on compliance, quality, and safety programs, according to the filing.

Families of crash victims have objected to the deal, arguing that it "unfairly makes concessions to Boeing that other criminal defendants would never receive."

The company's board of directors will be required to meet the families of victims of the crashes in 2018 and 2019 under the terms of the plea deal.

Families of victims have said they will ask the court to reject the plea deal.

"The generous plea agreement rests on deceptive and offensive premises," said an objection filed by their legal team when word of the plea deal first surfaced.