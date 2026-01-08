Judge disqualifies Trump admin attorney from investigating New York AG Letitia James

Albany, New York - A federal judge recently ruled that a lawyer was unlawfully appointed by President Donald Trump 's administration to subpoena New York Attorney General Letitia James, disqualifying them from doing so.

A judge ruled on Thursday to disqualify the judge appointed by President Donald Trump (l) to investigate New York Attorney General Letitia James (r). © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an order issued on Thursday, District Judge Lorna Schofield described the Department of Justice's appointment of John Sarcone as the acting US attorney for the Northern District of New York as "unlawful."

She noted that the appointment "bypassed the statutory requirements that govern who may exercise the powers of a US Attorney."

Judge Schofield argued that US Attorney General Pam Bondi and the DOJ failed to extend his temporary appointment as Interim US Attorney, and instead, "took coordinated steps – through personnel moves and shifting titles – to install Mr. Sarcone as Acting US Attorney" anyway.

"Federal law does not permit such a workaround," the judge added.

The ruling came after Sarcone issued subpoenas requesting information about the lawsuit James filed in 2022 against Trump, in which he was found guilty of fraud and ordered to pay millions in 2024.

In response, James challenged Sarcone's authority as an attorney, arguing the probe was driven by Trump's ambitions to enact vengeance on those he deems political enemies.

In a statement to AP News, James' office described Judge Schofield's ruling as "an important win for the rule of law."