Sonia Sotomayor apologizes for "hurtful" remarks about Supreme Court colleague Brett Kavanaugh

Washington DC - Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued an apology after she shared scathing criticism about her her colleageue Brett Kavanaugh.

In a recent statement, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor apologized for criticizing her colleague Brett Kavanaugh during an event last week. © Collage: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jacquelyn Martin / POOL / AFP

"At a recent appearance at the University of Kansas School of Law, I referred to a disagreement with one of my colleagues in a prior case, but I made remarks that were inappropriate," Sotomayor said, per NBC News.

"I regret my hurtful comments. I have apologized to my colleague."

The liberal justice on April 7 blasted a Supreme Court decision issued last year that allowed President Donald Trump's administration to target people for immigration status checks based on their appearance.

Kavanaugh had downplayed concerns that the constitutional rights of immigrants were being violated, and argued that immigrants tend to gather in certain locations to seek daily work," granting officers "reasonable suspicion" to stop them – something condemned as blatant racial profiling by civil rights organizations and advocates.

Critics have since dubbed these practices "Kavanaugh stops"