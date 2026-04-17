Supreme Court hands Big Oil a win with unanimous ruling in Chevron case

Washington DC - The Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of oil giant Chevron on Friday in a case that could impact environmental damage lawsuits.

The Supreme Court sided with Chevron in a case with a potentially significant impact on environmental damage lawsuits. © REUTERS

The court, in an 8-0 ruling, said a lawsuit against Chevron over damage done to coastal wetlands in Louisiana through crude oil production during World War II can be moved from state court to federal court.

A state jury in Louisiana ordered Chevron last year to pay $745 million to help restore the wetlands.

Chevron appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing that the company was acting as a federal contractor to the US military at the time and the case should be heard in federal court and not state court.

The Supreme Court agreed.

"Congress has long authorized federal officers and their agents to remove suits brought against them in state court to federal court," Justice Clarence Thomas said. "This suit implicates acts by Chevron that are closely connected to the performance of its federal duties."

Federal courts have traditionally been less accommodating than state courts to lawsuits seeking to hold fossil fuel producers liable for environmental damage, including that caused by climate change.

In February, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a case brought by oil and gas companies seeking to block climate change lawsuits.

Exxon Mobil and Suncor Energy (USA) are appealing a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that a climate change lawsuit filed by the city and county of Boulder, Colorado, should be allowed to proceed in state court.