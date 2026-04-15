Verdict reached in monopoly case against Ticketmaster owner Live Nation

New York, New York - A jury on Wednesday found that entertainment giant Live Nation wielded monopoly power at its Ticketmaster business, violating federal and state antitrust laws, according to California's attorney general.

Ticketmaster parent company Live Nation has been deemed an illegal monopoly by a jury in a case that could have massive repercussions in the concert world. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

A verdict that could have profound repercussions in the concert world came after four days of deliberations, and remedies could include breaking up Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

The jury found Live Nation and Ticketmaster liable for anticompetitive conduct that harmed the music industry and included overcharging consumers, according to California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

"This is a historic and resounding victory for artists, fans, and the venues that support them," Bonta said in a release.

"In the face of dwindling antitrust enforcement by the Trump Administration, this verdict shows just how far states can go to protect our residents from big corporations that are using their power to illegally raise prices and rip-off Americans.

"We are incredibly proud of today's outcome – and especially proud of our coalition made up of red and blue states alike who understood we needed to come together to protect our consumers, businesses, and state economies from Live Nation's illegal conduct."

The jury found that Live Nation overcharged for tickets sold to consumers from May 2020 through 2024, according to Bonta.