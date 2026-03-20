Kash Patel gets hit with lawsuit by FBI agents fired for investigating Trump

Washington DC - FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi are being sued by two former agents who were fired after investigating President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi are being sued by two agents who were fired after investigating President Donald Trump. © AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The two unidentified former FBI agents alleged in a complaint filed with the District Court for the District of Columbia on Thursday that they were fired over their involvement with the Arctic Frost investigation looking into Trump's efforts to reverse his loss to Joe Biden.

According to the lawsuit, Patel fired them at Bondi and Trump's behest, based on political reasons.

The plaintiffs requested in the filing that their firings be reviewed on the grounds that the Trump administration violated their First and Fifth Amendment rights.

Neither the Department of Justice, Patel, nor the White House has commented on the lawsuit.

It comes months after multiple sources told MS NOW in January that Patel had carried out another purge of the FBI, specifically culling those who were involved in various investigations into Trump during the Biden administration.

According to MS NOW, six agents in Miami were fired over their involvement in the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago as part of a probe into mishandling of classified documents, while other agents were thrown out due to the Arctic Frost investigation.

Patel in October also fired a series of FBI agents who aided special counsel Jack Smith's investigation.