Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts hits out at "dangerous" attacks on judges

Houston, Texas - Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts hit out at the "dangerous" attacks on judges in what could be construed as a veiled criticism of President Donald Trump 's administration.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (l.) warned against President Donald Trump's "dangerous" attacks on the judiciary. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"It's important that our decisions are subjected to scrutiny, and they are," Roberts said during an interview at Rice University when asked about how he handles criticism as a judge.

"The problem sometimes is that the criticism can move from a focus on legal analysis to personalities," he continued. "You see, from all over... that it's more directed in a personal way, and that, frankly, can actually be quite dangerous."

"Judges around the country work very hard to get it right, and if they don't, their opinions are subject to criticism, but personally directed hostility is dangerous, and it's got to be stopped."

Trump and his allies have made a habit of publicly disparaging judges whose decisions go against them. Those attacks extended all the way to the Supreme Court after it ruled against the president's sweeping tariff policy.

"I'm ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed, for not having the courage to do what's right for our country," Trump said in response to the court's decision. He called the ruling a "disgrace to our nation."