Family sues ski resort over hot chocolate that was "unnecessarily hot"

Los Angeles, California - A family is suing a ski resort claiming the hot chocolate it sold them was too... hot.

The Heavenly Mountain Resort is facing a lawsuit over a cup of hot chocolate that was "unnecessarily hot," according to the plaintiffs. © Unsplash/@maddibazzocco

The lawsuit in California says that when Brittany Burns and Joshua Moran Burns took a mid-morning break from skiing with their five-year-old daughter, they stopped for a drink at a cafe at the swanky Heavenly Mountain Resort.

The suit alleges that after spraying whipped cream on top of the beverage, the server slid the drink "directly to the minor" without a lid.

When the child tried to drink it, the "excessively and unnecessarily hot" liquid spilled inside her ski suit, scalding her chest and abdomen.

The complaint, which seeks damages for medical expenses, loss of past and future income and "loss of enjoyment in life," claims the resort and its staff were negligent.

They "knew and should have known that such hot beverages posed a great hazard of causing just this type of incident and injuries."

Roger Dreyer, a personal injury attorney in Sacramento who is representing the Burns family, said the youngster has been left with permanent scars from the incident, which happened two years ago.

He said that while people going to ski resorts assume a level of risk because of the sport, this case is different.