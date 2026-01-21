Lindsey Halligan departs as US Attorney after months-long standoff over her appointment

Alexandria, Virginia - Interim US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Lindsey Halligan finally departed from her position after a months-long standoff over the legality of her appointment.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Halligan's departure on Tuesday, describing it as a "significant loss" and touting her achievements over a tenure that lasted only 120 days.

Halligan's departure comes two months after Virginia's Supreme Court in November ruled that she had been unlawfully appointed because local federal judges had the exclusive authority to fill her position.

The ruling triggered weeks of confusion as Halligan continued to cling to her position and represent the Eastern District of Virginia on criminal cases despite it looking unlikely her nomination would pass the Senate.

Virginia judge David J. Novak on Tuesday called out Halligan's attempts to cling to the position, pointing out that she is not legally allowed to represent the district.

"This charade of Ms. Halligan masquerading as the United States Attorney for this District in direct defiance of binding court orders must come to an end," he wrote less than 24 hours before her departure.