Judge sinks Trump's cases against James Comey and Letitia James

Washington DC - A federal judge on Monday dismissed the criminal cases brought against former FBI director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, two prominent foes of President Donald Trump .

A federal judge has dismissed the charges against Trump foes Letitia James (l.) and James Comey. © Collage: Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

Judge Cameron Currie threw out both cases on the grounds that the prosecutor handpicked by Trump who brought the charges was unlawfully appointed.

Comey (64) was charged in September with making false statements to Congress in what has been widely seen as a campaign of retribution by the president against his political opponents.

James (67), a Democrat who successfully prosecuted Trump for fraud, was indicted the next month on one count of bank fraud and a second one of making false statements to a financial institution.

Both indictments were brought by an inexperienced prosecutor, Lindsey Halligan, who was a former personal attorney to Trump.

Comey's indictment came after the US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Erik Siebert, stepped down after reportedly telling Justice Department leaders that there was insufficient evidence to charge him.

Attorney General Pam Bondi replaced Siebert with Halligan, and she brought the case to a grand jury and secured an indictment.

Top federal prosecutors are generally subject to Senate confirmation, and Currie ruled that Halligan was unlawfully appointed.