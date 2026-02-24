Melvin Trotter executed in Florida over 1986 murder

Miami, Florida - A man sentenced to death nearly 40 years ago for the murder of a grocery store owner was executed by lethal injection in Florida on Tuesday.

Melvin Trotter (65) was convicted of the 1986 murder of Virgie Langford (70) during a robbery of her store in Palmetto, Florida.

Authorities executed Trotter at 6:15 PM ET, the state Department of Corrections said.

There have been three previous executions in the US this year, one in Florida, one in Oklahoma, and one in Texas.

There were 47 executions in the US last year, the most since 2009, when 52 inmates were put to death.

Florida carried out the most executions in 2025 – 19 – followed by Alabama, South Carolina, and Texas, where there were five each.

Thirty-nine of last year's executions were carried out by lethal injection.

Three were by firing squad and five by nitrogen hypoxia, which involves pumping nitrogen gas into a face mask, causing the prisoner to suffocate.

The use of nitrogen gas as a method of capital punishment has been denounced by United Nations experts as cruel and inhumane.

The death penalty has been abolished in 23 of the 50 states, while three others – California, Oregon, and Pennsylvania – have moratoriums in place.