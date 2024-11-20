UN experts urge halt to imminent nitrogen gas execution in Alabama

Geneva, Switzerland - United Nations experts called Wednesday for the halt to an imminent execution using nitrogen gas in Alabama, warning the rare method could amount to "torture".

Thursday's scheduled execution of Carey Grayson over his involvement in a 1994 murder of a hitchhiker would be the third time nitrogen gas has been used to carry out the death penalty in the US.

The method, which has been harshly condemned by the UN, was used for the first time in January and then again in September, both times in Alabama.

The execution is carried out by pumping nitrogen gas into a facemask, causing the prisoner to suffocate.

Media reports of the first nitrogen gas execution in Alabama this year said the prisoner writhed about for several minutes before dying.

The inmate in the second case was reported to have struggled in his restraints for two minutes as he suffocated.

"This method may amount to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, or even torture," said a statement from eight independent UN rights experts, urging US and Alabama authorities "to halt Grayson's execution and any others scheduled to be executed in this manner".

"We reiterate our call for an urgent ban on execution by nitrogen asphyxiation, which is clearly prohibited under international law," said the experts, including the UN special rapporteurs on extrajudicial executions and torture.

They reminded the US of its international obligations as a party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention against Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.