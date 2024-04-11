Astrology influencer Danielle Ayoka kills partner and baby after breaking down over eclipse

Los Angeles, California - An astrology influencer worried about the recent solar eclipse stabbed her partner to death, then pushed her two children out of her moving car before fatally slamming into a tree, a report said Wednesday.

Danielle Johnson, also known as Danielle Ayoka online, murdered her partner and pushed her two children out of a moving car before fatally crashing into a tree. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@MysticxLipstick

Danielle Johnson, who peddled weekly "aura cleanses" on her website and offered online zodiac readings, told followers that Monday's total solar eclipse in North America was "the epitome of spiritual warfare."



"Get your protection on and your heart in the right place," she wrote on X, where she was known as Danielle Ayoka or MysticxLipstick.

"The world is very obviously changing right now, and if you ever needed to pick a side, the time to do right in your life is now," she insisted.

Early Monday morning, she knifed her Air Force veteran partner dead, before taking off in a Porsche Cayenne with her two daughters, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Hurtling down the 405 before dawn, Johnson shoved the children – one nine years old, the other only eight months – out of the moving vehicle.

Only the nine-year-old child survived.

Half an hour later police were called to the scene of a horrific crash on the Pacific Coast Highway in which the luxury vehicle had slammed into a tree at 100 miles an hour.