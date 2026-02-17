Father of Apalachee high school shooter goes to trial on murder charges for giving rifle to mentally ill son

Washington DC - A man whose teenage son shot dead four people at a high school has gone on trial in the southern state of Georgia in a rare case of a parent facing charges over a shooting carried out by their child.

POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Photo by POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP WINDER, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 6: Colin Gray, 54, the father of Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray, 14, enters the Barrow County courthouse for his first appearance, on September 6, 2024, in Winder, Georgia. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Colin Gray (55) is charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree murder, and other offenses in connection with the September 4, 2024 shooting at Apalachee High School by his troubled son Colt.

Two 14-year-old students and two teachers were killed, and nine people were wounded in the shooting in Winder, Georgia. Colt Gray, who was 14 then and is now 16, has been charged as an adult and is awaiting a trial date.

During opening arguments on Monday in the trial of the father, prosecutors said he bought Colt Gray the AR-15-style rifle used in the shooting for Christmas 2023 despite warnings that his son had threatened to carry out a school shooting.

According to the FBI, sheriffs interviewed the then-13-year-old Gray and his father in May 2023 after receiving anonymous tips about online threats to commit a school shooting.

"This case is about this defendant and his actions, allowing a child that he has custody over access to a firearm and ammunition after being warned that that child was going to harm others," Barrow County district attorney Brad Smith said.

Defense attorney Brian Hobbs told the jury that Colin Gray was unaware of his son's intentions and had sought help for his deteriorating mental health.