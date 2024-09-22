Birmingham shooting leaves multiple people dead and dozens wounded

Birmingham, Alabama - A mass shooting involving several suspects has left at least four people dead and dozens wounded in Birmingham, Alabama, police said on Saturday.

A shooting in the Five Points South district of Birmingham, Alabama killed at least four people and injured many others. © Screenshot/Facebook/Birmingham Police Department, Alabama

"We believe that multiple shooters fired multiple shots on a group of people" in the Five Points South district of Birmingham just after 11:00 PM, police officer Truman Fitzgerald told local media.



Cops found two adult males and one adult female who was unresponsive on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound, Fitzgerald said. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

A fourth victim died at a local hospital, he added.

Dozens of people were wounded in the shooting, with at least four sustaining life-threatening injuries, Fitzgerald said.

Police did not have anyone in custody as of Sunday morning, and the public was urged to provide any information that could help the investigation.



Several agencies are involved in the investigation, including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Fire rescue services at on the scene Saturday night and had cordoned off the area.