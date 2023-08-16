California judge accused of drunkenly killing wife allegedly made shocking admission

Los Angeles, California - A California judge charged with drunkenly killing his wife with a gun he kept in an ankle holster allegedly texted a colleague after the shooting to say "I won't be in tomorrow. I will be in custody," a court heard Tuesday.

Orange County judge Jeffrey Ferguson in accused of fatally shooting his wife Cheryl with a gun held in an ankle holster. © Facebook/Jeffrey Ferguson

Judge Jeffrey Ferguson had dozens of guns and 26,000 rounds of ammunition at his house when officers arrived to find his wife dead from a gunshot wound to the chest, the court was told.



Prosecutors said Ferguson (72) who sits on Orange County Superior Court, smelled strongly of alcohol when he was arrested and told police, "Well, I guess I'm done for a while."

A court in Los Angeles heard that Ferguson and his wife, Sheryl, began arguing over dinner at a restaurant near their home in an affluent Anaheim suburb.

During the August 3 dispute, the judge had "pointed his finger at his wife in a manner mimicking a firearm," Orange County Deputy District Attorney Christopher Alex told the court.

The argument continued at home, where Sheryl Ferguson (65) said "words to the effect of: 'Why don't you point a real gun at me?'" Alex added.

It was at this point Ferguson "retrieved his pistol from his ankle holster and shot" her in the chest at close range.