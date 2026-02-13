South Carolina State University's campus hit by another deadly shooting

Orangeburg, South Carolina - Gunfire killed two people and wounded another at South Carolina State University on Thursday, officials said, marking at least the third shooting on the campus since October.

At least two people were killed in the third shooting to take place on South Carolina State campus since October. © IMAGO / Wirestock

The shooting at Hugine Suites student residential complex was reported around 9:15 PM local time, the college said in a statement.

The university had two shootings on its campus in October, including one at the same student housing complex, ABC News reported, adding that one person was killed and another wounded.

"University officials have not yet confirmed the victims' identities or the condition of the wounded person," the university said in a social media post early Friday. Shortly after, a campus-wide lockdown was lifted

School officials did not say whether anyone was in custody in connection to the shooting, but they announced that Friday classes were canceled.

They said local law enforcement agencies were assisting the university "in patrolling on and around the campus."

The university is in Orangeburg, about 40 miles south of Columbia. It has an enrollment of around 3,000 students.

There were more than 1,000 gun deaths in the US in the first month of 2026, according to the non-profit The Gun Violence Archive.