Detainees at ICE facility in Dallas killed and wounded in shock shooting

Dallas, Texas - At least two persons were killed and a third is in critical condition after a gunman opened fire at an ICE detention facility in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday, officials said.

The suspect, who opened fire on the ICE facility from an adjacent building, is dead, the Dallas police department said in a post on X.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"While we don't know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them," Noem said on X. "It must stop."

Fox4 said the three people shot were detainees in ICE custody, two of whom have died, and that the gunman shot himself as law enforcement agents approached

ICE deputy director Madison Sheahan told Fox News that no federal agents were injured in the attack.

"We've seen a lot of violence at ICE facilities, and this is not the first time that we've seen an attack, even this year at an ICE facility," Sheahan said.

"The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop," Vice President JD Vance said on X. "I'm praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families."

ICE has been chiefly responsible for carrying out President Donald Trump's mass deportation drive, with masked agents – often unidentifiable as federal agents – carrying out raids on local communities across the country.

At least 14 people have died in ICE custody since Trump's inauguration.

After ICE immigration raids in Los Angeles spurred unrest and protests earlier this year, Trump dispatched the National Guard and Marines to the California city.