Investigation finds deadly stabbing at Taylor Swift dance class was "avoidable"

London, UK - A UK teenager's 2024 frenzied stabbing spree in northwest England, which killed three young girls and sparked nationwide anti-migrant riots, was "foreseeable and avoidable", a public inquiry concluded Monday.

A public inquiry has determined that the deadly 2024 stabbing spree at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the UK was "avoidable." © IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

The attack on a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, which seriously wounded 10 others, including eight children, could have been prevented if the killer's parents and various agencies had acted sooner over his "escalating behavior", it found.

Axel Rudakubana was jailed last year for a minimum of 52 years for the July 2024 attack, which triggered a wave of shock and revulsion in the UK as well as the worst mass disorder seen on the streets in decades.

Taylor Swift fans Alice Da Silva Aguiar, aged nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were killed in the attack.

Viral misinformation that Rudakubana was a Muslim asylum seeker contributed to a week of anti-immigration riots in more than a dozen English and Northern Irish towns and cities.

The public inquiry, led by retired judge Adrian Fulford and which last year held nine weeks of hearings, identified failures by Rudakubana's parents and agencies, including in health, education, and the police.

The teenager's parents were at fault for not reporting his behaviour and other issues to authorities, while the public bodies failed to manage the risk he represented, according to its 776-page report.

It was "highly likely" the attack would not have occurred had they acted.

"History simply would have taken a different course," Fulford said as he published the report, which made 67 recommendations.