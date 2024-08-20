Taylor Swift meets two young fans injured in UK stabbing spree

London, UK - At one of her Wembley Stadium concerts in London, Taylor Swift recently linked up with two little girls who survived the Southport stabbing attack in July.

A TikTok posted on Monday by one of the girls' mothers shows a slideshow of pictures from the heartwarming backstage meeting.

In the photos, the Fortnight singer and her mother Andrea are seen embracing and posing with the children, who are each wearing t-shirts inspired by the pop star's song We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.

"You drew stars around my scars .... The biggest thankyou to @Taylor Swift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all," the post is captioned.

"thankyou for bringing Hope & Autumn pure happiness last night & always."

The singer previously said she was "completely in shock" after a Taylor Swift-themed children's dance event near Liverpool fell victim to a vicious stabbing attack on July 29. Three young girls were killed in the spree and nine people were injured, police said.

"The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders," Taylor said in an Instagram Story after the stabbings.

"These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to even convey my sympathies to these families."