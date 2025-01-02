New Orleans attack: FBI probing suspect's ISIS links as death toll rises

New Orleans, Louisiana - The FBI is probing the "terrorist" connection of the US Army veteran who drove his truck into New Year's Eve revelers, killing at least 15, according to the latest tally.

The FBI is investigating the possible "terrorist" links of Shamsud-Din Jabbar (l.), a 42-year-old army veteran who rammed his truck into a crowd of people celebrating New Year's in New Orleans. © Collage: via REUTERS & REUTERS

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old US citizen from Texas, was identified as the main suspect in the horrific attack. He appeared to have been a real estate agent working in Houston and had served as an IT specialist in the military.

Officials said they were searching for accomplices but gave few details.

Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick described Jabbar as a "terrorist," and the FBI said "an ISIS flag was located in the vehicle."

US President Joe Biden, describing the attack as "despicable," said Jabbar had posted videos online hours before "indicating that he was inspired by ISIS."

Biden also said that law enforcement agencies were probing any possible links between the attack and the explosion later on Wednesday of a Tesla Cybertruck outside a hotel owned by President-elect Donald Trump in Las Vegas that killed one person, though he cautioned that none had been found so far.

Officials said a manhunt was underway, with FBI agent Alethea Duncan warning that authorities "do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible."

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said: "We're hunting some bad people down."

The FBI said it was conducting search warrants in New Orleans "and other states." Earlier, the bureau's field office in Houston said it was conducting activity "related" to the New Orleans attack.

An FBI spokesman told AFP that 15 people had been killed in the attack, up from the 10 initially confirmed dead.