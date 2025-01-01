At least 10 killed and dozens injured as car plows into New Year's crowds in New Orleans

New Orleans, Louisiana - A man "hellbent on creating carnage" drove a pickup truck at high speed into a crowd of New Year revelers in New Orleans on Wednesday, killing at least 10 people and injuring more than 35.

A man "hellbent on creating carnage" drove a pickup truck at high speed into a crowd of New Year revelers in New Orleans on Wednesday, killing at least 10 people and injuring more than 35. © Matthew HINTON / AFP

Police said the incident took place at around 3:15 AM in the heart of the city's famous French Quarter, which was packed with people celebrating the arrival of 2025.

"This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could," Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick told reporters.

"He was hellbent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did," Kirkpatrick said, adding that the driver had fired on police officers, wounding two of them.

The status and whereabouts of the driver were not immediately known.

Although the incident was not being treated as a terror attack, Kirkpatrick said the truck had been driven at "very high speed" and in a "very intentional" manner.

Operational command of the investigation will be taken by the FBI, she added.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry described the incident as a "horrific act of violence."

In the early hours of the year's first day, the area would have been packed with revelers celebrating in the French Quarter, a district renowned for its bars, restaurants, and jazz history.