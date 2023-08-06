O'Shae Sibley killing: High school student charged with murder

A 17-year-old high school student in New York has been charged with murder as a hate crime in the stabbing death of a Black gay dancer, officials said Saturday.

New York, New York - A 17-year-old high school student in New York has been charged with murder as a hate crime in the stabbing death of a Black gay dancer, authorities said Saturday.

The NYPD announced the arrest of a teen who has been charged with the murder of O'Shae Sibley. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP O'Shae Sibley a professional dancer and choreographer, was killed on July 29 by a single stab wound to the chest during an altercation at a Brooklyn gas station.

"He could be my son," New York Mayor Eric Adams said at a news conference at the gas station where the suspect's arrest was announced. The teen, who was not named, surrendered on Friday evening, said Joseph Kenny, an assistant chief at the New York Police Department's detective bureau. Crime Hospitals in four states forced to close ERs after major cyberattack He was charged with second-degree murder as a hate crime, and with criminal possession of a weapon.

Tributes pour in for O'Shae Sibley

Sibley's murder sparked protests and an outpouring of grief all over the country. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP The deadly confrontation late last Saturday night was captured on camera, showing 28-year-old Sibley and several other men shirtless and wearing shorts at the gas station. "As they waited to refuel their vehicle, Mr. Sibley and his group began dancing to music that was being played in their car," Kenny said. The suspect and others in his group "began to yell at Mr. Sibley and his friends, they began to call him derogatory names and use homophobic slurs against him," Kenny said. Murder Pittsburgh synagogue shooter gets death sentence for antisemitic massacre "They also made anti-Black statements, all while demanding that they simply stop dancing." The confrontation lasted four minutes, ending when Sibley was stabbed once in the chest, hitting his heart. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Tributes have poured in for Sibley, including from Beyoncé whose website opened with the message: "Rest in Power O'Shae Sibley." Filmmaker Spike Lee posted a photo on Instagram of Sibley dancing joyfully against a rainbow background.