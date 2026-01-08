Shooting at Mormon church funeral service in Salt Lake City leaves multiple dead
Salt Lake City, Utah - Two people were shot dead and at least six others injured on the sidelines of a funeral service in Salt Lake City, Utah, police said on Wednesday.
Three of the injured were in life-threatening condition, according to police, while the condition of three others was initially unclear.
The shots were fired on Wednesday evening in the car park of a Mormon meeting house, where a funeral was taking place.
Police told reporters at the scene that there had been a dispute beforehand. It was initially unclear whether one or more perpetrators were involved.
Police launched a search for the suspect or suspects, saying on X that they "have obtained solid leads and are working to locate those involved."
No arrests have been made so far. The Federal Bureau has offered its support, the agency wrote on X.
Mayor Erin Mendenhall expressed her sympathy to the victims.
"This tragedy never should have happened, but the fact that it happened outside a place of worship during a celebration of life is especially heartbreaking," she wrote.
Salt Lake City Police chief Brian Redd said authorities "don't believe this was a targeted attack against a religion or anything like that," according to the Guardian.
Cover photo: Facebook/Salt Lake City Police