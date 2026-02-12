Seattle reaches settlement with family of grad student killed by speeding cop

Seattle, Washington - The family of Jaahnavi Kandula has reached a $29-million settlement with the City of Seattle after a speeding police officer struck and killed her while she was crossing a street in 2023.

Jaahnavi Kandula, a graduate student from India, was struck and killed by a speeding Seattle police officer on January 23, 2023. © Screenshot/GoFundMe/vanisudha chilukuri

Officer Kevin Dave hit Kandula on a crosswalk on January 23, 2023, while driving up to 74 mph in a 25-mph zone as he was responding to a drug overdose call. The 23-year-old graduate student from India died that night.

"Jaahnavi Kandula’s death was heartbreaking, and the city hopes this financial settlement brings some sense of closure to the Kandula family," City Attorney Erika Evans said in a statement shared by the Associated Press.

"Jaahnavi Kandula’s life mattered. It mattered to her family, her friends and to our community."

Kandula was pursuing a Master's degree in information systems at Northeastern University's Seattle campus.

After the young woman's killing, Daniel Auderer, vice president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, was caught on body cam telling the union's president that Kandula "had limited value" and that the city should "just write a check."

Auderer was later fired. He has sued the city alleging he was wrongfully terminated.