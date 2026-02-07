Luigi Mangione's state murder trial sets start date as he complains of "double jeopardy"

New York, New York - The state trial of Luigi Mangione, accused of murdering a health insurance executive in New York, will begin on June 8, local media reported on Friday.

Luigi Mangione's state murder trial will begin on June 8. © Curtis Means / POOL / AFP

New York State judge Gregory Carro set the date, ABC News and NBC reported, amid a spat over the scheduling of a separate federal trial linked to the killing of Brian Thompson, which is slated to begin September 8.

Leaving the courtroom, Mangione reportedly had an outburst over "double jeopardy" in an apparent reference to the back-to-back trials. His lawyers earlier complained of a "tug-of-war" between state and federal prosecutors.

"It's the same trial twice. One plus one is two," said Mangione (27), according to US media.

Defendants in the US can be tried at both the state and federal level for the same crime, though the charges tend to differ – as they do in Mangione's case.

The December 2024 murder of UnitedHealthcare executive Thompson, captured on surveillance video, shocked the US and highlighted deep public anger with the country's profit-driven private health care system.

Mangione was arrested five days after the killing at a McDonald's restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania, 230 miles from the crime scene, following a tip from a staff member.

At the state level, he is charged with murder and could face life imprisonment without parole if convicted.