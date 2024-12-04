UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson shot dead outside Manhattan hotel in "targeted" hit

New York, New York - Brian Thompson, the chief executive of health insurance giant UnitedHealthcare, was shot and killed outside a New York Hilton hotel in an apparently targeted hit Wednesday.

Police swarmed the scene of a shooting that killed Brian Thompson, the chief executive of health insurance giant UnitedHealthcare. © Bryan R. Smith / AFP

Multiple outlets reported that the 50-year-old was shot just before 7 AM outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, with CNBC citing a source who said a silencer had been used in what was described as a "targeted attack."

The gunman, described as wearing a black face mask, then fled following the incident, which is expected to spark a manhunt.

Police confirmed a shooting at the location as officers swarmed around the area around the hotel, a usually busy corner of Manhattan that would have been filled with commuters at the time of the shooting.

UnitedHealth Group, the parent company of UHC, is one of the biggest health insurance companies in the US, posting revenues of $100.8 billion in the third quarter of the year.

UnitedHealthcare's Employer and Individual products are used by almost 30 million people in the US, according to an investor presentation.