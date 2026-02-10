FBI releases first image of "armed" suspect in abduction of Nancy Guthrie
Tucson, Arizona - New images released by the FBI on Tuesday show a person in a full face balaclava apparently tampering with a front door camera outside the home of Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing for ten days.
The six still photographs and three videos posted by FBI Director Kash Patel on his X account show an individual on a deserted doorstep in the dark, in eerie black and white imagery.
The person is described as an "armed individual."
Nancy Guthrie, the mother of TODAY co-host Savannah, is believed to have been kidnapped from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on the night of January 31 or in the early hours of February 1, sparking a massive hunt in a case that has gripped America.
On Monday, Savannah made a fresh plea for help finding her 84-year-old mother, who suffers from heart problems and needs regular medication.
"We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help," she said.
Savannah and her siblings have repeatedly pleaded with kidnappers to release Nancy, saying in a video shared over the weekend that the family would "pay" a reported ransom for her safe return.
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS & HANDOUT / PIMA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT / AFP