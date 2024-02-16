New York City sues social media giants for youth mental health crisis

New York, New York - New York City Mayor Adams' administration sued the owners of five major social media platforms Wednesday with an aim to hold them "financially responsible" for the city's youth mental health crisis, joining a wave of similar legal actions brought by jurisdictions across the country.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams' administration is suing five top social media companies over their alleged role in the youth mental health crisis. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The lawsuit, filed in California Superior Court, alleges the owners of TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Snapchat "knew or should have known" that their platforms would harm the mental health and wellbeing of children and teens.



Specifically, the suit charges the platforms' "dangerous and addictive" algorithms are driving up rates of suicide, radicalization, self-harm, anxiety, and depression among youth as they're designed to boost engagement even if that comes from advancing violent, sexist, and racist material.

To that end, Adams said in a livestreamed speech at City Hall on Wednesday afternoon that the owners of those platforms should be held "financially responsible for what they cost our city year and year."

At a press conference later in the day, Adams and his advisers noted the city spends about $100 million per year on youth mental health programs. But they wouldn't give a dollar figure for the punitive damages they want the social media giants to pay the city.

"At this time, to give you a number of what we expect is not something we're prepared to do," Sylvia Hinds-Radix, the city's corporation counsel, told reporters.

Ashwin Vasan, Adams' health commissioner, acknowledged litigation can only go so far when it comes to reforming social media platforms. He said congressional legislation is ultimately going to be required to overhaul social media platforms' focus on catering to young audiences because "we know they are not going anywhere."

"No one is talking about a ban here," he added.