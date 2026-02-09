Ghislaine Maxwell dodges House committee questions on Epstein: "Very disappointing"

Washington DC - Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell refused on Monday to answer questions from a US congressional committee, invoking her legal right against self-incrimination.

House Oversight Committee chair James Comer said Jefferey Epstein's accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, refused to answer any questions during a deposition on Monday. © Collage: REUTERS & HANDOUT / US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE / AFP

Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking, was subpoenaed to testify before the House Oversight Committee to discuss her relations with the infamous pedophile.

Republican committee chairman James Comer said Maxwell had invoked her right to not incriminate herself, guaranteed by the Fifth Amendment of the US Constitution.

"As expected, Ghislaine Maxwell took the Fifth and refused to answer any questions," Comer told reporters. "This is obviously very disappointing."

"We had many questions to ask about the crimes she and Epstein committed as well as questions about potential co-conspirators," he said.

Maxwell's lawyers told the House panel that the former British socialite was prepared to testify only if she was first granted clemency by President Donald Trump, Comer said.

The lawyers had pushed for Congress to grant her legal immunity in order to testify, but lawmakers refused.

Despite millions of documents, photos, and videos showing Epstein's extensive connections to top business executives, politicians, celebrities, and academics, Maxwell remains the only person convicted in connection to his crimes.

The Justice Department has no intention to file new charges based on the much-criticized Epstein files dumps.

The House committee has summoned former President Bill Clinton and his wife, ex-secretary of state Hillary Clinton, to testify about their interactions with Epstein. They have requested for their deposition to be public.

Trump was once a close friend of Epstein but has not been called to testify by the House Oversight Committee, which is led by members of his Republican Party.