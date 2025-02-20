New York files massive lawsuit over "youth vaping epidemic"

New York, New York - The top law officer in New York said Thursday she would seek hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties from 13 top e-cigarette makers, distributors, and sellers for "fueling the youth vaping epidemic."

Attorney General Letitia James said a lawsuit had been launched against firms she accused of "illegally distributing, marketing, and selling flavored disposable vapes." © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Her office said she was seeking "hundreds of millions of dollars" in financial compensation for what was described as "the havoc these companies' products and marketing have wreaked on New York's kids."

E-cigarettes have exploded in popularity around the world over the last decade. They do not contain tobacco but instead a liquid normally filled with nicotine that is inhaled as vapor.

Because there is no tar, carbon monoxide, or other toxic elements linked to smoking, the health risks of vaping are considered to be lower.

But the World Health Organization and anti-smoking groups have refused to assert that vaping is less harmful than smoking, saying more evidence is needed.

James's office said there had been breaches of New York state and US federal laws, and the penalties would include "damages and restitution for the public health impact of the companies' illegal actions."