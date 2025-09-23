Secret Service thwarts alleged telecoms attack near UN General Assembly

New York, New York - The Secret Service said Tuesday it had dismantled a network of electronic devices that could have crashed New York's telecommunications network in an attack ahead of the UN General Assembly.

The Secret Service said it thwarted an attack on New York's telecommunications network ahead of the UN General Assembly. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The protective agency did not say who was responsible for the sophisticated material but linked it to "nation-state" actors and "individuals that are known to federal law enforcement."

ABC News quoted a law enforcement source briefed on the investigation as saying officials "believe the plot is connected to the Chinese government."

"The potential for disruption to our country's telecommunications posed by this network of devices cannot be overstated," Secret Service Director Sean Curran said.

In a statement released shortly before President Donald Trump began addressing world leaders at the UN headquarters in New York, the Secret Service said the network of devices was uncovered after threats were made against senior US officials.

"In addition to carrying out anonymous telephonic threats, these devices could be used to conduct a wide range of telecommunications attacks," the agency said.

"This includes disabling cell phone towers, enabling denial of services attacks, and facilitating anonymous, encrypted communication between potential threat actors and criminal enterprises."

Secret Service special agent Matt McCool said the agency was "working towards identifying those responsible and their intent, including whether their plan was to disrupt the UN General Assembly."

McCool said no arrests have been made so far.

He said the investigation that led to the seizure of the electronics began this spring in an effort to identify what he called the "fraudulent calls" made to senior US officials.