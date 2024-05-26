Sinaloa cartel assassin "El Nini" extradited from Mexico to US

Washington DC - A top assassin in Mexico's Sinaloa drug cartel was extradited Saturday to the US, the head of the Department of Justice said, where he will face charges linked to drug smuggling, murder, and torture.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that a suspected assassin with Mexico's Sinaloa drug cartel has been extradited to face charges. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Nestor Isidro Perez Salas, known as "El Nini," was one of the Sinaloa Cartel's "lead sicarios, or assassins, and was responsible for the murder, torture and kidnapping of rivals and witnesses who threatened the cartel's criminal drug trafficking enterprise," US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement after the extradition Saturday morning.



"We also allege El Nini was a part of the Sinaloa Cartel's production and sale of fentanyl, including in the United States."

The US had offered up to $3 million for information leading to the arrest of Perez Salas.

He is thought to be a close associate of the sons of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who is serving a life sentence in the US.

He was arrested in the northwest Mexican city of Culiacan in November 2023, less than a week after US President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pledged to coordinate more closely on fighting drug trafficking, especially that of the powerful synthetic drug fentanyl.