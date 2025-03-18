Starbucks ordered to pay customer eye-popping sum over hot tea spill

Los Angeles, California - Starbucks has been ordered to pay $50 million to a customer who was burned when hot tea spilled on his lap at a California drive-through.

Starbucks has been ordered to pay $50 million to a customer who was burned when hot tea spilled on his lap at a California drive-through. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Lawyers for Michael Garcia said the server who handed him three super-sized drinks in February 2020 did not push one of them into the cardboard cupholder properly.

When he took the tray, the drink tipped over, "causing third degree burns to his penis, groin, and inner thighs," according to a statement from Trial Lawyers for Justice.

"After a hospitalization and multiple skin grafts, Michael has lived for five years with the disfigurement, pain, dysfunction, and psychological harm caused by the burns."

The firm, which specializes in no-win-no-fee claims, said Starbucks had denied responsibility for Garcia's suffering but, before a jury trial, had offered to settle for $30 million.

However, the coffee giant balked at the demand for a public apology and a change in policy that Garcia wanted, so the case went to trial.

A jury in Los Angeles on Friday awarded him $50 million, a figure his attorneys said would eventually cost Starbucks more than $60 million once pre-judgment interest, costs, and attorneys' fees are added.