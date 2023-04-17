Start of Fox News' highly-anticipated defamation trial delayed

The start of the trial over Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6-billion defamation case against Fox News is being pushed until Tuesday.

Wilmington, Delaware - The start of the much-anticipated trial over Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6-billion defamation case against Fox News is being pushed until Tuesday, an indication the two sides may be at work on an out-of-court settlement.

The start of the defamation trial against Fox News has been delayed until Tuesday. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP In a note sent from the Delaware Superior Court, Judge Eric Davis will announce on Monday that the start of the trial has been pushed to Tuesday. No reason was given by the court for the delay, and representatives for both sides did not comment. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, attributing to unnamed sources, that attorneys for Fox News were making a late push to settle the high-profile case that has been a major embarrassment for the conservative channel. The Wall Street Journal is owned by News Corporation, which is also controlled by Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch.

Lawyers could be seeking a last-minute settlement

Fact-checkers found no evidence to support Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. © Chandan Khanna / AFP A last-minute settlement would not be shocking to 1st amendment lawyers who have been following the case and were somewhat astonished that one had not yet been reached. Fox News may be highly motivated to settle, as Davis has sanctioned the defendants for failing so include evidence that should have been entered in the discovery process. Davis also expressed dismay at how Fox News attorneys defined Murdoch's role at the network. Fox News lawyers had said Murdoch did not have an officer title at the network, which is not true – he is executive chairman. Fox News formally apologized to the judge on Sunday. Dominion is accusing Fox News of amplifying false charges made by Trump's attorneys Sidney Powell and Rudolph Giuliani in the weeks following the 2020 election that the company's machines manipulated votes to help elect President Biden. There was no evidence of widespread voter fraud or any wrongful actions by Dominion. Claims to the contrary were fact-checked by some Fox News journalists and the network's own research department.