Supreme Court agrees to weigh in on Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship

The Supreme Court agreed on Friday to weigh in on the constitutionality of President Donald Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The conservative-dominated court did not set a date for oral arguments in the blockbuster case, but it is likely to be early next year, with a ruling in June.s

Several lower courts have blocked as unconstitutional Trump's attempt to put restrictions on the law that states that anyone born on US soil is automatically an American citizen.

Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office in January, decreeing that children born to parents in the US illegally or on temporary visas would not automatically become US citizens.

Lower courts have ruled the order to be a violation of the 14th Amendment, which states: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the US and of the State wherein they reside."

Trump's executive order was premised on the idea that anyone in the US illegally, or on a visa, was not "subject to the jurisdiction" of the country, and therefore excluded from this category.

The Supreme Court rejected such a narrow definition in a landmark 1898 case.

The Trump administration has also argued that the 14th Amendment, passed in the wake of the Civil War, addresses the rights of former enslaved people and not the children of undocumented migrants or temporary US visitors.

In a brief with the court, Trump's solicitor general, John Sauer, argued that "the erroneous extension of birthright citizenship to the children of illegal aliens has caused substantial harm to the United States."

"Most obviously, it has impaired the United States' territorial integrity by creating a strong incentive for illegal immigration," Sauer said.