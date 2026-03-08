January 6 plaque quietly installed at Capitol building after years of MAGA resistance

Washington DC - A plaque honoring the police officers who defended politicians from raging Donald Trump supporters on January 6, 2021 has finally been hung in the Capitol to comply with a law passed years ago.

Saturday morning, a plaque honoring the officers that defended the Capitol on January 6 was installed in the building after years of Republican opposition. © Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Washington Post, staff with the Architect of the Capitol installed the plaque on Saturday morning at around 4 AM.

It was placed at the end of a hallway inside an entrance on the West Front of the Capitol, which is not open to the public.

"On behalf of a grateful Congress, this plaque honors the extraordinary individuals who bravely protected and defended this symbol of democracy on January 6, 2021," the plaque reads.

"Their heroism will never be forgotten."

The plaque lists the names of nearly two dozen local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies that responded that day, including the DC police, the US Secret Service, the US Capitol Police, and the National Guard.

The display also includes a QR code that sends visitors to a file with the names of officers who defended the Capitol.



"There was no announcement, no ceremony, no news cameras," The Washington Post noted. "Just two employees on their routine overnight shift working while most of Washington slept."