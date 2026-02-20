Trump vows 10% global tariff after Supreme Court rebuke, alleges foreign interests impacted ruling

Washington DC - President Donald Trump vowed Friday to impose a 10% tariff on all imports into the US after the Supreme Court handed him a stinging rebuke by striking down his signature economic policy.

President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Friday. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The conservative-majority top court ruled six-three that a 1977 law known as the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), on which Trump has relied, "does not authorize the president to impose tariffs."

Trump, who had nominated two of the justices who repudiated him, responded furiously, alleging without any evidence that the court was influenced by foreign interests.

"I'm ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed, for not having the courage to do what's right for our country," Trump told reporters.

Trump said he would use a separate authority to impose a uniform tariff of 10% – after he spent the past year impofsing various rates spontaneously to cajole and punish other countries.