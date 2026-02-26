World Economic Forum CEO resigns after Epstein links revealed

Cologny, Switzerland - Borge Brende announced Thursday he was resigning as head of the World Economic Forum, which organizes the annual Davos summit, after revelations of his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein .

President and CEO of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende has resigned after revelations of his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. © Jade Gao / AFP

"After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as President and CEO of the World Economic Forum," the former Norwegian foreign minister said in a statement.

He said his 8.5 years at the helm had "been profoundly rewarding," but that he believed "now is the right moment for the Forum to continue its important work without distractions."

The WEF earlier this month said it would conduct an independent review of Brende's interactions with Epstein, after his name turned up dozens of times in the millions of documents released by the US Justice Department in the case of the convicted sex offender.

Appearing in the released Epstein files does not in itself imply wrongdoing.

The WEF said Thursday that the review of Brende had concluded.

"The findings stated that there were no additional concerns beyond what has been previously disclosed," it said.

The organization expressed "sincere appreciation for Borge Brende's significant contributions to the World Economic Forum," adding: "We respect his decision to step down."

WEF said that its managing director Alois Zwinggi had been appointed interim president and CEO while the board begins the process of finding a permanent successor for Brende.