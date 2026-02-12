Trump's antitrust chief quits amid White House lobbying turmoil

Washington DC - The head of the Justice Department's antitrust division, Gail Slater, resigned on Thursday amid internal turmoil at her department and reports that cases were being undermined by White House-connected lobbyists.

Gail Slater has resigned from her position as the head of the Justice Department's antitrust division. © IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia

Slater, who was nominated by President Donald Trump in 2025, announced her departure on the social media platform X, saying it was "with great sadness and abiding hope" that she was leaving.

The departure leaves the antitrust division with virtually no senior leadership. The division's number two official quit earlier this week to return to private practice.

The resignation comes at a critical juncture for one of her most high-profile antitrust cases.

The Justice Department, along with 40 states, is set to go to trial in March against Live Nation Entertainment in a bid to force the company to divest its ticketing arm, Ticketmaster.

The case, originally filed in May 2024 under the Biden administration, alleges that Live Nation operates an illegal monopoly over the live entertainment industry, locking venues into exclusive contracts and retaliating against those that use rival ticketing services.

News outlet Semafor reported last week that Live Nation executives and lobbyists had been negotiating directly with senior DOJ officials outside the antitrust division, effectively bypassing Slater.